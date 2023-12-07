"Saban snubbed" - Triggered Alabama fans unload on Mizzou HC Eli Drinkwitz being selected for SEC coach of the year award 

Alabama fans cannot keep calm after the Missouri Tigers coach, Eli Drinkwitz, was selected for the SEC coach of the year over their own Nick Saban.

Despite having a 6-2 conference record and finishing second in the SEC East, Drinkwitz is earning the praise. Meanwhile, the Tide has finished first in the SEC West with an 8-0 record, beating Georgia in the conference championship game, and qualified for the playoffs.

This seeming injustice has infuriated fans across social media, who are calling out the conference for a major mistake. One tweeted:

"Saban snubbed"

Here is what a lot of Alabama fans said after the announcement:

A fan was quick to call Drinkwitz a fraud:

One fan said precisely what all Alabama supporters feel:

While the Tide fans feel hurt, some think the conference made the right call. Check out those reactions.

You may not like the team, but you have to give it to the coach:

A rare Alabama fan supports the decision:

Some think that Drinkwitz is a visionary:

They started from the bottom, and now they're here:

Although the decision to make Eli Drinkwitz the Coach of the Year is debatable, there's no denying how good he has done for the Tigers this year.

Finishing above Florida and Tennessee in the SEC West and becoming No. 9 is no joke. Moreover, their only two defeats this season have come against big teams like Georgia and LSU.

It has been a big learning curve for Drinkwitz and his team to further improve next year and aim for playoff qualification.

Does Alabama fans' backing for Nick Saban make sense?

The way the season started, nobody expected the Crimson Tide to reach the playoffs.

Their Week 2 loss against the Texas Longhorns opened doors for a lot of criticism, where some called the team "not good enough" this year. However, despite close wins, the Tide kept moving forward and achieved a 10-game winning streak to reach the championship game.

They faced the then-No.1 Georgia and surprised many with a 27-24 win. Therefore, fans have a solid case to back Saban for the Coach of the Year award.