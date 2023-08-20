"I'm sick of Lane Kiffin crying": CFB Analyst frustrated with Ole Miss HC and his PR tantrums

Lane Kiffin is in his fourth season as Ole Miss head coach and his 12th overall as a collegiate head coach. He enters the 2023 season with an overall record of 85-47. Now the question arises, is Lane Kiffin going to be happy at Ole Miss?

Crain and Company's host, Jake Crain's comments echo the view expressed by Kiffin, who has been open about the difficulties of recruiting to Ole Miss in comparison to other programs. While some admire his candour and honesty on social media, others say he should adjust his emphasis.

Jake Crain began alluding to the often-controversial world of college football recruiting with respect to Kiffin's point of view on his own struggles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"People have been getting paid for a long time. Everybody is paying everybody. Oh, nobody wants to come here. You're the State School of Mississippi that loves their football, and I am sick of Lane Kiffin crying, to be honest with you.

"Listen, I get it. He does a lot of this stuff for PR, and social media is part of that new wave of young coaches that have embraced social media. Lane, go win the West, man. Go win the West one time. Just stop crying about everything. I mean, you've got it made, man. You're the head coach at Ole Miss, right? "

Jake Crain drops truth bombs on Lane Kiffin's portrayal of having a tough life

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

Crain's fiery remarks prompted a debate among fans and pundits regarding Kiffin's future at Ole Miss. While Kiffin has had remarkable success as head coach, including leading the Rebels to a historic victory against Alabama last season, there is an underlying issue regarding his aspirations beyond Oxford.

Jake Crain added:

"You're young, good-looking. I mean, I saw a picture of your girlfriend. Let's not act like you've had it tough, man. You were the head coach, the youngest head coach in the NFL ever with the Raiders. You were the head coach at Tennessee, at USC. Now you're at Ole Miss. Just calm down with the crying a little bit, dawg."

Kiffin is noted for his inventive offensive systems and aggressive social media presence and has previously been connected to coaching vacancies at other high-profile programs. This has prompted some to wonder about his future with the Rebels.

As the college football world anticipates the next season, the spotlight will shine brighter than ever on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. It remains to be seen if he can silence his detractors and lead the team to even greater success, but one thing is certain: Jake Crain's comments have added a dimension of interest to Kiffin's stint at Ole Miss.