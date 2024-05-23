“I’m used to being put in fire”: Alabama’s Tyler Booker was ready to embrace the challenge of joining the 18x national champion Crimson Tide

Alabama's Tyler Booker shared insights into his journey and leadership role on the "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast with hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Booker, a standout offensive lineman, reflected on his initial experience joining the storied Crimson Tide program.

Lewan asked about the intimidation factor of walking into a building adorned with national championship rings and All-American honors. Booker confidently replied:

"I don't think there was an intimidation factor; just because I had already been through a lot. I've already seen this kind of environment on lower levels."

He detailed his football journey from New Haven, Connecticut, to Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, and then to IMG Academy, emphasizing his readiness for the challenge.

“I'm used to change. I'm used to being put in the fire, so coming here, I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I was ready to embrace it being in an upper class.” [46:51]

When Compton inquired about his responsibilities as a young leader, Booker explained:

"I feel like I stepped into that leadership role last year when Bryson Will left."

He highlighted the support he receives from teammates like Malachi Moore, JC Latham, Dallas Turner and Jalen Milroe.

Tyler Booker is digging Kalen DeBoer's leadership

Alabama star Tyler Booker spoke his mind on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, diving into various topics, including the Tide's adaptation to Kalen DeBoer's coaching style and leadership.

While his favorite memories under former Alabama head coach Nick Saban are still fresh, the 20-year-old athlete from Connecticut is excited to embrace the changes DeBoer brings to the Crimson Tide. The Alabama OL is particularly excited about the new gameplay strategy for the 2024 season.

"I feel like it's gonna be a lot more explosive. You gonna see the ball in the air a lot more. It's gonna be real complementary football," Booker said.

"I saw how he called the game and the rhythm of what he called it out. He helps the offensive line out so we're not dropping back 40 to 50 times a game. We have run action and we have a play action. We got power."

As Alabama prepares for another run at the championship, the Crimson Tide seems poised to display a dynamic and explosive style of play, driven by DeBoer's innovative philosophy.

