"I was one of 10": POTUS Joe Biden claims to reject Naval Academy offer where he 'wanted to play football'

During his commencement speech at West Point, President Joe Biden recounted a pivotal moment from his past. He claimed to have turned down an appointment to the Naval Academy, driven by his ambition to play football.

Biden disclosed that he was among the select few appointed to the academy by Republican Delaware Senator J. Caleb Boggs. He later defeated the same opponent in the 1972 Senate election.

"I was appointed by the fella I ran against when I was 29 years old to the Naval Academy. I was one of 10. I wanted to play football," Biden expressed to the graduating class.

Biden recalled discovering two notable football talents at the academy, quarterback Roger Staubach and halfback Joe Bellino. That's what influenced his decision to forego attending.

"And I’d found out two days earlier they had a quarterback named Roger Staubach and a halfback named Joe Bellino — I said, ‘I’m not going there.’ I went to Delaware. Not a joke."

Interestingly, Bellino and Staubach are the only two Navy football players who have ever received the coveted Heisman Trophy. Staubach, an NFL Hall of Famer, joined the Navy in 1962 and graduated in 1964.

Meanwhile, Bellino concluded his football career in January 1961, four years before Biden contemplated joining the Naval Academy. Before his career in politics, Biden was a football player for his high school Archmere Academy at Claymont, Delaware where he completed his studies in 1961.

President Joe Biden honors U.S. military academy with commander-in-chief’s trophy

In a ceremony held on May 1, President Joe Biden recognized the United States Military Academy for clinching the prestigious Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The Army team's triumph included a victory over the U.S. Naval Academy and one over the U.S. Air Force Academy during the previous season.

The Army's commendable performance led to an overall win-loss record of 6-6, highlighted by a remarkable 57-point victory over Delaware State University. The ceremony, held in the White House's East Room, was attended by 48 cadets set to receive their diplomas and military commissions later in the month.

The competitive history of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy reflects the longstanding rivalry among the service academies. The Air Force Falcons boast 21 victories compared to 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 10 for the Army Black Knights.

Created in 1972, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy stands for the highest level of success in inter-service academy football contests. It has three silver footballs on it and weighs a hefty 170 lbs (77 kg).