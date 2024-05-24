  • NFL
  • Joe Biden set to welcome Chiefs to White House with franchise engulfed in Harrison Butker controversy

Joe Biden set to welcome Chiefs to White House with franchise engulfed in Harrison Butker controversy

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 24, 2024 19:41 GMT
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially been invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially been invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be making their second consecutive trip to the White House. The reigning Super Bowl winners were invited by President Joe Biden to attend a reception at the White House on Friday, May 31, to celebrate their title win.

The press release from the White House was released on Friday:

"On Friday, May 31, the President will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII."

It's a common practice for the reigning champions of a sports team to visit the White House and the President of the United States afterward. The Chiefs' visit this year though will surely bring even more attention.

It comes just weeks after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker shared his opinions on several topics, including President Biden's leadership and faith during a commencement speech at Benedictine College.

What did Chiefs K Harrison Butker say about President Biden?

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker stated that he is a devoted Catholic, a notion that was spread through his commencement speech at Benedictine College. During his speech, he questioned President Joe Biden's faith and beliefs as a member of the Catholic church, specifically his pro-choice stance on abortion.

"He (President Biden) has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that, I'm sure, to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," Butker said. "He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: they are Catholic."

Butker also questioned Biden's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other ideologies concerning gender.

During Kansas City's visit to the White House in 2023 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win, Harrison Butker's choice of tie caught the attention of some. He wore a tie that was embroidered with the Latin phrase: "Vulnerari Praesidio." In English, it read, "Protect the Most Vulnerable," which he used as a way to show his pro-life stance while visiting the White House.

While the entire team has been invited to the White House, it's unclear if Butker will attend considering the increased attention his commencement speech has gained in the last few weeks.

