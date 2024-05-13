WATCH: Chiefs’ Harrison Butker goes on fiery rant against Joe Biden’s stance on abortion rights

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who is Catholic, blasted President Joe Biden for his pro-choice stance when it comes to abortion rights. He was giving a commencement speech at Benedictine College and shared his thoughts with the Class of 2024.

He blasted the President for calling himself a Catholic but showed himself making the Cross at an abortion rally. Making it clear that he did not agree with Joe Biden on this issue, Harrison Butker said,

"Bad policy and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder. Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the Sign of The Cross during a pro-abortion rally."

Harrison Butker further castigated the President and other members in government who have pushed policies that he believes are not in line with their publicly professed Catholic faiths. The Chiefs kicker continued,

"He (Joe Biden) has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that, I'm sure, to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: they are Catholic."

The Super Bowl-winning player further gave advice in what he believes the graduating class needs to do to make their mark in this period of time. He said,

"This is an important reminder that being 'Catholic' alone doesn't cut it. These are the sorts of things that we are told in polite society to not bring up. You know, the difficult and unpleasant things. But if we are going to be men and women for this time in history, we need to stop pretending that the Church of 'nice' is a winning proposition. We must always speak and act in charity but never mistake charity for cowardice."

Harrison Butker has previously subtly condemned Joe Biden's positions when visiting the White House

As the World Champions in the Super Bowl in 2023, he was part of the Kansas City Chiefs contingent that was invited to the White House by President Joe Biden. At that time too, he wore a tie with the Latin phrase 'Vulnerari Praesidio', which means "To protect the most vulnerable."

They are expected to be invited later in the spring for another White House ceremony for their latest Super Bowl victory.