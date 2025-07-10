"I don't think Deion really has anything to prove": Paul Finebaum refuses to criticize Coach Prime while dropping bold predictions for 2025

Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. After a 4-8 record during his debut, he led the team to a 9-4 campaign and a bowl appearance for the first time since 2020. However, Coach Prime also lost several key players this offseason, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Despite revamping both his coaching staff and roster, there is an air of uncertainty regarding Deion Sanders' upcoming campaign with the Buffs. However, Paul Finebaum is not too worried about how the 2025 campaign will play out for Coach Prime.

On Thursday, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up.' He went on to predict how having a seven-to-eight-win season would be ideal for Deion Sanders and his team. Finebaum, a regular critic of Sanders' Buffaloes, also backed Coach Prime when asked if this is a prove-it year for the Colorado coach:

"I don't think Deion has really has anything left to prove," Finebaum said. "They may not have made the playoffs, which was unrealistic in some repects last year, but they proved that they are a high quality team, something I didn't think was frankly possible when Deion got there in this short a period of time.

"So I think saying that Deion Sanders neeeds to prove anything is wrong. I just think he needs to show some consistency and get this program, as he said, more of a collective unit... But can he coach good players as opposed to exceptional players... That's the question." (Timestamp- 3:25)

In March, the Buffs offered Deion Sanders a new contract extension, and they agreed to a five-year deal worth $54 million that keeps him in Boulder through 2029.

Deion Sanders reveals goal with the Buffs for the 2025 season

Amid fighting an undisclosed health concern, Coach Prime made his first public appearance since April at the Big 12 Media Days in Frisco. DNVR Buffs reporter Jake Schwanitz shared a statement that Sanders made at the event regarding year four in Boulder.

"We want to win," Coach Prime said. "We want to win at all costs. We want to be in the (Big 12) championship game. That's all we're playing for. We play to win, we don't play just to compete."

Jake Schwanitz @JakeDNVR LINK Coach Prime on the standard of this season. “We want to win. We want to win at all costs. We want to be in the [Big 12] championship game. That’s all we’re playing for. We play to win, we don’t play just to compete.”

Sanders had his son Shedeur as the team's starting quarterback for the past two seasons. Following his departure in this year's NFL draft, it has been a two-way competition between five-star Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

However, Coach Prime stated that he has not yet finalized who will emerge as the team's QB1 this upcoming season.

