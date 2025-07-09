Michael Irvin throws support behind Deion Sanders at Big 12 media day after Coach Prime's health setback

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders remain good friends many years after they last played together in the NFL. After spending five seasons together in Dallas, Irvin and Sanders formed a close friendship that has lasted until this day.

Ad

Amid health issues, Sanders hasn't been in the public eye recently. The two-time Super Bowl champion isolated at his Dallas home, where he hosted several visitors, including rapper Lil Wayne and former NFL players such as Adam "Pacman" Jones and Irvin.

Deion Sanders hinted at a return to Boulder on Saturday with an Instagram story that included the message "I'm coming" as he exited his house.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Coach Prime" showed up at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, showing that he's in a better place regarding his health. Cameras caught Michael Irvin having a brief conversation with the coach and watching him talk to the media afterward.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Irvin had shared an update on Deion Sanders a couple of weeks ago. He revealed his impressions after visiting the retired cornerback in Dallas, lauding him for taking on and overcoming challenges.

"Whenever I'm with him, we laugh like I don't know what," Irvin said on his show, per Athlon Sports. "This is my boy. I battled with this dude. I know how strong this dude is. I know how he is. He's physically strong, mentally strong, emotionally strong. He's strong. And we've had battles, and I respect him as a giant."

Ad

Sanders has dealt with several health issues in recent years. It's still unknown why he took time away from the media and the public eye, but fans are happy to see him back.

Deion Sanders provides update on his health

Deion Sanders offered an update on his health on Wednesday. The coach made it to Frisco, Texas, to speak to reporters after telling Asante Samuel that he was taking a break from media appearances.

Ad

He briefly discussed his health and assured he was feeling better.

"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders told the media. "Don't I look good? ... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

After a 9-4 record in 2024, the Colorado Buffaloes are ready to improve their level and post a better record, even after losing both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders is well aware it won't be an easy job, but he's proven over and over that he can turn things around quickly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place