"I thought the team was well coached": $80M worth Nick Saban gave honest feedback on new HC Kalen DeBoer's debut A-day game

Retired college football head coach Nick Saban recently headlined the 4th Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at Church of the Highlands in Irondale. The 72-year-old, who retired back in January, has been having a busy post-retirement lifestyle attending various events such as being an analyst on the recent NFL Draft.

With Nick Saban, who has a $80 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth, retired, the Alabama Crimson Tide are beginning a new era under former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. Saban attended DeBoer's first A-day game watching his former team's performance at the Byrant-Denny Stadium.

And while talking to the press at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, the 72-year-old dropped his honest feedback on what he observed at DeBoer's debut-A day game. Saban said that the team looked 'well-coached' at the A-day game and that with the amount of young talent on the roster, developing their skills will be a vital factor in Alabama's success in the future.

"I thought the team looked well-coached. They played hard. They played with a lot of discipline. I know they got a lot of young players at some positions, so their development is going to be critical to success."

Nick Saban continued to heap praise on Kalen DeBoer and said that he's got a good coaching staff behind him to continue the Crimson Tide's legacy in the college football scenario.

"He's done a really, really, good job. He is a good person, a good man and I think he has a good staff."

The former and current head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide will be participating in next week's Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf event. It will be held at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham.

Nick Saban reveals his go-to guy for weather reports before making travel plans

At the press meeting during the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, Nick Saban also opened up about who he puts his trust in on weather forecasts before making any travel plans.

The 72-year-old said that he rings up Emmy winner meteorologist James Spann to do a double check on the weather and get accurate information about how the weather is going to be. Both Spann and Saban have been friends for a long time now and share a close relationship with each other.

"I've been flying all over the country", Saban said. So I call James Spann and say, 'What's the weather look like in Dallas? Cause we're flying over there today and I don't want to get caught in any thunderstorm'. And he's always right so I appreciate that."

As Saban continues his post-retirement life, it will be interesting to see if Kalen DeBoer can lead Alabama to national title contention in his debut campaign in Tuscaloosa.