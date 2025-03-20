"I would not want Shedeur Sanders to play for the 49ers": Bomani Jones rules out landing spot for former Colorado QB

Shedeur Sanders will find out in next month's 2025 NFL draft where he'll begin playing football as a professional. Cleveland has been floated as a landing spot, along with Las Vegas, both New York teams, and Pittsburgh. There's one spot Wave Sports + Entertainment's Bomani Jones doesn't think would fit the now-former Colorado passer.

Jones revealed that franchise Wednesday on his podcast, "The Right Time with Bomani Jones."

"If I were Deion, I would not want Shedeur to play for the 49ers," Jones said. "I don't think they think of (quarterbacks) necessarily as expendable. One thing we do know that Kyle Shanahan prioritizes is getting the ball out, which is not what this young man does, right? Like, part of the charm of him is his willingness to stand in there, and there is a value in that.

"I don't think that that's film that Kyle Shanahan looks at like, 'Oh, I wanna do that.' ... I've watched Kyle Shanahan destroy two quarterbacks before, and it could be you if he sours on you."

Comments begin at 20:45

Is Shedeur Sanders falling down draft boards?

On that same podcast, The Ringer's Joel Anderson supported how Shedeur Sanders is reportedly handling the pre-draft process. Sanders was confident in his comments at last month's NFL scouting combine, so much so that an unnamed quarterback coach in the league believes he's arrogant.

“It’s really important where you go in the NFL,” Anderson said. “You can’t just let anybody draft you. If you’re a quarterback — and I don’t care who’s running the franchise — you probably are gonna look askew at, like, the Cleveland Browns, right? You’re like, ‘I just don’t know if I wanna be there.’ Right?

"I just wonder if Shedeur took what I think is a reasonable approach: ‘I don’t respect this organization. I don’t necessarily respect this process, and I’m not going to engage with it as if it is deserving of my respect.’ … I wonder if he went in there with a plan to do that sort of stuff, and I can sort of ride with that.”

In mock drafts, Shedeur Sanders' stock has fallen. He's been slated to be taken by the Steelers and the Jets in the 20s, a far cry from his top-five projection in earlier scenarios. As he pointed out in Indianapolis, Shedeur Sanders has helped lift two programs — Jackson State and Colorado — back to respectability under his father, Deion Sanders.

The younger Sanders believes he can succeed wherever he winds up, a sort of assuredness that's required to stand out behind center in the professional ranks. Now, it's a matter of where and by whom he's drafted.

