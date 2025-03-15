Colin Cowherd bluntly assesses Brock Purdy's talent as he defends Shedeur Sanders amid growing criticism

Shedeur Sanders helped Colorado back to the national spotlight alongside his father, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. It wasn't always smooth sailing for the passer in Boulder, as he was constantly pressured and didn't enjoy the benefits of a strong rushing attack.

Shedeur's draft stock is a bit of a mystery at the moment. There's an aspect of his game that Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd believes sets him apart.

Cowherd began to lay out his point by referring to San Francisco's free agent signing of Mac Jones, a former No. 15 overall draft choice. He'll likely be Brock Purdy's backup with the 49ers, a hierarchy that wasn't predictable when the two were collegians.

"This single move is why drafting quarterbacks in the NFL is so hard," Cowherd said. "Brock Purdy played with Iowa State guys. Mac Jones played with great 'Bama guys, and it fooled every single NFL GM. Not a single one had Brock Purdy — who is absolutely a much better quarterback than Mac Jones — no NFL GM thought that."

Cowherd pointed out why he believes Purdy has succeeded. His situation with the Cyclones involved more adversity and, therefore, molded his mindset.

"They don't have a lot in common, but what do Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Brock Purdy have in common?" Cowherd said. "They didn't come from traditional powers. They had to overcome. They had to create their own college offense. They didn't throw to five-star receivers. They often took a beating. They often lacked a run game."

"And this is precisely why I like Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, more than NFL GMs. ... I hear Shedeur Sanders doesn't have a great arm. Does Brock Purdy? I hear Shedeur Sanders, 'Oh, well he's not that athletic.' He's at least athletic as Brock Purdy. They both process well. They're both accurate."

Where could Shedeur Sanders end up playing in the NFL?

Shedeur Sanders has seen his projections start to slide in mock drafts. In one put together by CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole on Friday, he's taken No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who only have Mason Rudolph and Skyler Thompson in their signal-caller room right now.

"The Steelers are still holding out hope for Aaron Rodgers, but regardless of whether he signs or not, they need a young quarterback to complement him," Stackpole wrote. "Shedeur Sanders doesn't have the ceiling of Cam Ward, but he's as tough as they come and makes the right decisions -- two traits that could lead to success with Pittsburgh."

It is still on the table for Shedeur to be taken before then, but free agency quarterback dominoes have fallen, making previously mocked destinations — such as Cleveland, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders — unclear.

