Ex-NFL GM claims Aaron Rodgers is 'holding Steelers hostage' amid 4x MVP's trade buzz

Despite a tumultuous and disappointing 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers remains a player of interest in the league. The four-time MVP award winner has been reported to be on the radar of several teams, including the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley, who started his career with the Steelers as a pro personnel coordinator, accused Aaron Rodgers of holding the team hostage this offseason.

After NFL insider Peter Schrager said on Wednesday that Rodgers' final call could take weeks, Whaley took issue with that on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

"If I'm Omar Khan, and I'm the Pittsburgh Steelers, one, you shouldn't be surprised. And two, you have to sit down and think, do we want to sign up for this? Because he's setting the table and the precedent early. It's all about Aaron Rodgers. And it has nothing to do with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's gonna hold the whole franchise hostage on waiting for him to make a decision," Whaley said.

Rodgers has raised many eyebrows with his extended absences from teams and the public light in general. It happened in Green Bay and it happened in 2024 before the start of training camp for the Jets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added DK Metcalf to the wide receiver room on Monday, which initially looks like a terrific duo with George Pickens. That said, they still don't have a starting quarterback and Rodgers appears to be the frontrunner to take that job.

However, the more days that go by, the more desperate the Steelers will be. Only Rodgers knows his decision, but the clock is ticking as we speak.

Aaron Rodgers could still join the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL analyst

Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move to the Minnesota Vikings to keep following in Brett Favre's footsteps and ESPN's Dan Graziano believes the player hasn't ruled out that move yet.

"If there's even a 1% chance that it could be Minnesota, I think Aaron Rodgers wants to leave that door open and look, if you're the Minnesota Vikings, and Sam Darnold left, and Daniel Jones left, and JJ McCarthy coming off an injury, you're still not sure when he's going to be ready, and you don't want to rush him."

This saga has become one of the most intriguing of the 2025 NFL offseason.

