“If you can't beat em, join em”: Buffalo Bills RB Damien Harris takes dig at FSU’s potential $120M worth ACC exit

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris took a subtle jab at FSU's contemplation of a monumental $120 million exit from ACC.
Harris threw shade at FSU's potential move with a cryptic Instagram story:
"If you can't beat 'em, join 'em."
As FSU explores options amid dissatisfaction with the ACC, the Big Ten emerges as a strong contender, gaining traction in recent weeks.
Harris' remark reflects the feelings of a program that might not be happy with where it stands in its current conference. Considering that the ACC is tied down by a grant of rights until 2036, leaving poses a substantial hurdle.
Grant of Rights challenge
The ACC's grant of rights through 2036 poses a significant challenge for any member seeking to leave.
Florida State would need a companion program to exit with them. Breaking free from the grant of rights deal could open the floodgates for other programs looking to follow suit.
Notably, high-caliber programs like Clemson and North Carolina have expressed interest in leaving the ACC to double their media rights revenue.
FSU's Big Ten contemplation
Though Florida State had a flawless 13-0 track in the regular season, it didn't clinch them a spot in the College Football Playoff, even with a crown from the ACC.
ESPN senior writer Andrea Adelson reported that FSU might switch to the Big Ten. The step could lead to FSU shelling out a hefty $120 million exit fee, three-fold the entire budget of the ACC.
With USC Trojans, Washington Huskies, UCLA Bruins and Utah Utes already in the pipeline, the Big Ten could get a notable boost by adding Florida State to its roster.
Peter Collins, Florida State's Board of Trustees Chair, in August, underscored the financial disparity between ACC and heavy-hitter conferences like the SEC and Big Ten. He voiced worries concerning the durability of such gaps.
Damien Harris' impact on the field and health concerns
Before signing with the Bills, Damien Harris played them four times in the regular lineup. Three of them were 100-yard games, where he averaged one touchdown per game.
One of the things Harris himself acknowledges is his health. His career in the NFL has seen a lot of injuries: hamstrings, a broken finger, problems with his ankle, even a concussion and issues with his thigh. Nevertheless, Harris adds value to the Buffalo Bills.
There's also more to Harris than just football. He has also got a communications degree from Alabama. Growing up with just his mom, he was the first in his family to get a college degree.
Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season