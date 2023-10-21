Damien Harris injury update: Latest on Bills RB for Fantasy Football Week 7

The Buffalo Bills brought in running back Damien Harris this season on a one-year, $1.7 million. They hoped he would help stabilize Buffalo’s rushing attack after Devin Singletary signed with the Houston Texans. However, the football world held its collective breath after his recent injury.

Typically, it’s not a good sign if a player is carted off the field or driven away in an ambulance. In that case, will Harris miss the rest of the season? The diagnosis of his condition tells otherwise.

Damien Harris injury update

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills placed Damien Harris on injured reserve after a neck injury. He spent one night in the hospital before getting released. In a recent press conference, Bills coach Sean McDermott mentioned that Harris was still experiencing soreness in his neck.

Aside from the neck injury, Harris is also under concussion protocol. Therefore, he must clear a five-phase process before getting the green light to play again.

Harris hasn’t played an entire regular season in his first four NFL years. The most he played was 15 games for the New England Patriots in 2021. Last season, issues with his hamstring and thighs limited him to 11 games. In 2020, the Patriots placed him on season-ending injury reserve after 10 games.

What happened to Damien Harris?

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Harris had his first rushing attempt in the second quarter of their 2023 Week 6 game against the New York Giants. However, his head made contact with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke’s shoulder. The impact was so strong that Harris lay motionless on the Highmark Stadium field for a while.

He was placed on an immobilizing board and brought out of the stadium by ambulance. He made a thumbs-up sign before leaving the field. While Damien Harris’ hospital stay was brief, he won’t be back in action soon.

Harris has 23 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown in six games this season. Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson will likely get more carries as James Cook’s backups in his absence.

When will Damien Harris return?

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris carries the ball against the Washington Commanders.

Being on injured reserve means Harris will be sidelined for at least four weeks. Following that timeline, he can return as early as Week 11, when the Bills will have their rematch against the New York Jets in Buffalo.

However, teams can open a 21-day practice window for players coming from IR. After those three weeks, the team must decide whether to reinstate the player to the 53-man active roster. If Buffalo will use that window, Damien Harris could be back by Week 14 when the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, his recovery from concussion protocol may come before his stint on injured reserve. That depends on how fast he clears the five phases the league mandates for players under the protocol.