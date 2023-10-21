Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 7 fantasy football

Keenan Allen has been paying off for his fantasy football owners early in the 2023 NFL season. He’s had 42 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns through five games. He’s getting increased looks from Justin Herbert after Mike Williams suffered a season-ending injury.

Allen has had his share of injuries over the years. However, he has been relatively healthy to begin the Los Angeles Chargers’ 2023 campaign. But Allen appearing on the Chargers injury report in Week 4 had his fantasy owners hoping for the best.

Keenan Allen injury update

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The 11-season NFL veteran was listed in the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 4 injury report due to a hip injury. While his status for that week’s Wednesday and Thursday practices was not specified, he became a limited participant on Saturday, a day before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Keenan Allen had his lowest output in the season against the Raiders, finishing with three catches for 32 yards. However, his touchdown catch bumped his fantasy points to 9.2 in standard mode.

That’s the only time Allen appeared in the Chargers’ injury report this season. It’s a stark contrast from last season, wherein a lingering hamstring injury had him skip five games. The same injury had him questionable for Weeks 3, 7, and 11 and doubtful for Week 6.

That hamstring injury has persisted since Week 8 of the 2019 season. However, he has been relatively healthy from 2017 to 2021, playing not less than 14 games each season. It’s a vast improvement from the nine combined games during the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to a kidney injury and an ACL tear.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

It’s uncertain how Allen got his hip injury. The week before he was included in the injury report, Allen had 18 catches for 215 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. He hasn’t missed any of the Chargers’ first five games this season.

His availability made him a fantasy football sensation early in 2023. He averages 16.5 fantasy points per game in standard mode and generated 27.4 against Minnesota. The week before, he had 23.1 points on eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns versus the Tennessee Titans.

Keenan Allen had 14.5 points in their Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That’s a decent bounce back from the 9.2 he generated before their Week 5 bye. His lowest output came in their 2023 season opener when he tallied 8.2 fantasy points against the Miami Dolphins.

When will Keenan Allen return?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

While the Chargers have 13 players listed on their Week 7 injury report, Keenan Allen isn’t one of them. Having him on the field improves their chances against their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

But even if Allen is healthy enough to play, he might have a hard time against the Chiefs. Through Week 6, Kansas City is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per week to wide receivers. The Chiefs are also fifth-best in total yards allowed (284) and passing yards allowed (183.8) per game.

Despite the strong opposition, Allen has proven enough to remain as a fantasy football starter. Therefore, keep him in your Week 7 as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2.