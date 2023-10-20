DK Metcalf injury update: Latest on Seahawks WR for fantasy football Week 7

Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf has been battling with injury issues all season long. The Ole Miss alum is Geno Smith's primary target in Seattle, so the Seahawks would be eager to resolve his injury problems as soon as possible.

Metcalf has appeared in five games in the 2023 NFL season, putting up a stat line of 22 receptions, 337 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. However, this number could be significantly higher if he was a 100% fit.

Ahead of the Seahawks Week 7 clash against the Arizona Cardinals, let's take a look at Metcalf's availability.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

DK Metcalf Injury Update

According to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, DK Metcalf missed practice on Thursday due to a combination of rib and hip injuries. The five-year veteran didn't suit up for the Seahawks' last training as he tries to recuperate from multiple hits in Week 6.

It could be beneficial for the flashy pass catcher, as he has played every Seahawks game this season, but it is worrying from his fantasy perspective.

Expand Tweet

What happened to DK Metcalf?

According to ESPN, Metcalf has yet to partake in on-field work during his franchise's Week 7 preparations. That is likely due to a combination of a lingering rib issue that he's been managing since Week 2 as well as a hip injury sustained in his side's Week 6 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We will be paying rapt attention to the Seahawks' Friday injury report. The report should reveal whether or not Metcalf returns to general team practice and if he will enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

When will DK Metcalf return?

Metcalf has the reputation of being an iron man. The Ole Miss product has not missed a single regular season NFL game since he got drafted. Hence, he's one of the most reliable wide receivers of his stature in the league.

However, this comes at a cost as Metcalf frequently plays with minor injuries, and that could be detrimental in the long run. For most players, a hip injury is enough to set them back a couple of weeks. Then there's the rib injury, which is one of the most painful in contact sports. Interestingly, Metcalf has both, and he's more likely to play in Week 7 than not.

We expect DK Metcalf to play in Week 7 as the Seahawks look to get back to the win column. They're coming up against an Arizona Cardinals team high up in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. Hence, the game should be winnable for Pete Carroll's team.