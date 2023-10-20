Sam LaPorta injury update: Latest on Lions TE for fantasy football Week 7

Most people didn't know who Sam LaPorta was in August. Now, in October, he's proven to be one of the key stars of the Detroit Lions' rise to NFC dominance. That has come at a price for the tight end, as he is now managing an injury.

Here's a look at the latest and whether he will be available to play in Week 7.

Sam LaPorta Injury Update

Sam LaPorta at Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta is dealing with a calf injury, which is troubling news for fantasy owners. The tight end practiced twice this week in a limited fashion, putting his status for Week 7 in doubt.

While the Lions could be being careful with their TE, Friday's injury report will be decisive. Given that he played through the injury last week, he will likely do the same again.

LaPorta has been a top tight end option through six weeks for managers, totaling 29 catches for 325 yards and 3 touchdowns. Losing him would damage any team's prospects.

What happened to Sam LaPorta?

The Lions' successor to T.J. Hockenson suffered a calf injury during practice last week. However, it wasn't enough to keep him out of the contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, he caught four passes for 36 yards.

This week, the team faces the Baltimore Ravens and he will likely be needed even more. However, his production against the Buccaneers was the worst of his young career. If he plays, one can hope that he feels a bit healthier and can put up a bigger stat line.

That said, it is troubling for managers that his weakest stat line came on the heels of an injury that doesn't appear fully healed.

When will Sam LaPorta return?

Sam LaPorta only was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving many to wonder if he'll be 100% on game day. At this point, the question isn't whether he plays, rather, it's whether he can play at a high level and how many snaps he will see.

LaPorta should be a bit healthier than last week, as such, the hopes of a better stat line shouldn't be unfounded. However, if he puts up another similar level of production, it might be worth steering clear of the tight end in fantasy football until he can get back to 100%, especially for managers with a quality backup.