“ILY HAPPY BDAY” - NFL bound Trevor Keegan’s GF Sophie Housey shares fun-filled snap from exciting birthday festivities

Trevor Keegan’s girlfriend, Sophie Housey, shared an adorable snap with the NFL-bound star on his special day. The former Michigan man turned 23 on Tuesday and got a special message from his lady love on Instagram.

“ILY HAPPY BDAY,” Housey wrote in her Instagram story while sharing a snap from the party.

Trevor Keegan's birthday bash with girlfriend Sophie Housey.

Housey is herself an accomplished college sports star, representing the Wolverines as a swimmer. She won a BIG 10 championship and was named an All-BIG 10 swimmer during her time in Ann Arbor. Now she coaches budding swimmers to reach the best of their potential.

The couple regularly share snaps on social media featuring each other. These include picture dumps, gameday snaps, and sweet messages for each other.

Keegan played a key role in protecting quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the way to the national championship for Michigan. The offensive tackle will now be a part of the 2024 draft class on Thursday.

Trevor Keegan's girlfriend, Sophie Housey, reacted to Jim Harbaugh getting inked

The Wolverines not only won the national title in 2023 but did so after remaining undefeated the entire season. So head coach Jim Harbaugh had to keep a promise he made to the players before the national championship.

He had to get inked. The snap of Harbaugh getting a 15-0 tattoo went viral on social media. Even former Michigan offensive tackle Trevor Keegan's girlfriend, Sophie Housey, shared it on her Instagram story.

Jim Harbaugh getting a totto for Michigan's unbeaten run.

Many players reacted to their former head coach keeping his tattoo promise. He had vowed to get a 15-0 tattoo on his right arm if the Wolverines could go undefeated in the season.

The team rallied despite setbacks off the field to win everything on it. That resulted in the Wolverines’ first national title since 1997. Now all eyes will be on the NFL Draft, with many Michigan football stars in the fray to turn pro.