IN PHOTOS: $1.9 million NIL-valued Quinn Ewers installs relaxation tool as part of his wellness journey to recover from workouts

Quinn Ewers is not just preparing for the college football season; he's taking his wellness game to a whole new level. The $1.9 million NIL-valued (per On3) superstar, Ewers knows the importance of being in top shape both mentally and physically.

Partnering with ThermaSol, Ewers is investing in his health journey like never before. His latest addition? A KIVA 4-person Outdoor Canopy Barrel Sauna, which was installed right in his home. This relaxation tool isn't just for show; it's a crucial part of Ewers' post-workout routine, helping him unwind and recharge for the challenges ahead.

Ewers' commitment to his wellness journey doesn't stop there. He visited ThermaSol's headquarters, immersing himself in their state-of-the-art wellness products. From steam generators to indoor saunas, Ewers got a firsthand look at how ThermaSol is revolutionizing the industry.

For Quinn Ewers, it's not just about the game; it's about taking care of himself inside and out. With ThermaSol by his side, he's ready to tackle whatever the season throws his way.

Quinn Ewers rates himself highly in EA Sports College Football 25 video game

The Texas Longhorns quarterback made headlines as one of the cover stars for EA Sports College Football 25. In an interview with "MMG," Ewers confidently predicted his player rating for the upcoming game. He's especially hopeful for a boost in his speed, eyeing a jump into the mid-80s.

"I’m going to be unbiased here... I think I’m going to be around a 96 overall," Ewers declared.

He's keen on proving his speed, believing he deserves better than the anticipated 70-something rating. The cover of the game features Quinn Ewers alongside Donovan Edwards and Travis Hunter, as the game is set to return after nearly a decade.

"We’re proud to be able to incorporate thousands of current athletes in College Football 25, and featuring this trio of playmakers and their iconic college programs on the cover is a perfect fit as we usher in a new era for EA SPORTS and college football," said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM at EA Sports.

With gameplay spanning 134 FBS schools, fans can expect an electrifying experience on July 19, when the game launches for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

