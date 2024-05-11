In Photos: $2,700,000 NIL-valued Travis Hunter shares snippets from fun Miami vacation ft. Benjamin Cremaschi

Travis Hunter has been a revelation for Coach Prime's team, becoming one of the best performers in the 2023 season alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders in an otherwise abysmal 4-8 season. Hunter went to an Inter Miami match at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on May 4. He posted a carousel on Instagram, sharing the excitement with his 1.2M followers.

While one would expect a snap with soccer legend - Lionel Messi when visiting Inter Miami, Hunter posed alongside the 19-year-old Miami midfielder - Benjamin Cremaschi. Coach Prime's No. 1 wide receiver captioned his post:

"From the pitch to the track, what a weekend in Miami! Thank you @celsiusofficial for having me out!"

Worth $2.7 million in NIL value as per On3, Hunter thanked Celsius Fitness Drinks for facilitating the Mami trip possible for him. Apart from Celsius, Travis Hunter has NIL deals with top brands like 7-Eleven, and American Eagle Outfitters, among others.

Travis Hunter living the life in CFB offseason with fiancée Leanna Lenee

The two-way Colorado star is making the most of his offseason alongside his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. The couple graced a thrilling MLS game between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, with Lenee sharing the vibrant soccer atmosphere on Instagram. She captioned the post:

“Teaching him the greatest sport in the world”

Hunter was even amazed at one of Inter Miami’s dead-ball passes as he said:

“The pass was crazy”

A month earlier, Hunter treated Lenee and their family to an adventurous day in Colorado Springs, journaled in a video on their YouTube channel. Expressing their joy over the view, the Colorado wide receiver said:

“Y’all now we looking at the view where we took pictures at, what, almost a year ago … When we first got here, this is where we took pictures at. Look at the view. Yes Lord, yes Lord, views go crazy.”

Hunter's journey with Lenee traces back to their high school days, culminating in a romantic proposal just before Valentine’s Day when he placed a stunning diamond ring on Leanna Lenee’s finger.

