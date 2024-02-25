IN PHOTOS: Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose Newell shares snippets from romantic date during CFB offseason

Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, shared snippets from her romantic date with her beau on Instagram. From a healthy fruit plate to tasty meals, the highlights shared by Newell had everything the fans wanted to know.

“Warm sunny days call for a fruit plate,” she wrote in her first of three Instagram stories.

The fruit plate for a sunny day.

Newell didn't say anything about the other two snaps but they had a lot of information anyway.

One of them showed the elaborate meal that the couple enjoyed when they went out together. Another one had Bowers digging into his food, most probably oblivious to the fact that he was being captured by his girlfriend’s camera.

The heaty meal on the date.

Bowers is totally into his food.

The couple has been dating since high school. Newell cheered for the Bowers' Bulldogs despite being a University of Tennessee student.

Bowers was one of the Bulldogs' top players and helped the club win two consecutive national championships. After dominating college football, he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in just a few months.

What is Brock Bowers’ preferred NFL destination?

While players have little to no say in where they land in the draft, most of them do have their hearts set on one or more destinations anyway. Brock Bowers opened up about his preference in an appearance on ‘PFT Live.'

“I’d be alright going to the Tennessee Titans. I liked it down in the Georgia, Tennessee area. That was cool, that would be a cool spot to be,” the tight end said on the issue.

In another interview, he also spoke about the possibility of ending up with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. The two-time national champion is certainly not averse to the idea.

Wherever he ends up, the tight end believes that he is a low-risk guy for any team. For him, it is all about coming there, working hard, doing whatever they say, showing up on time and doing everything right.

Where will the tight end finally land? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

