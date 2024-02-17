Brock Bowers draft projection: Which team will be the best fit for Georgia’s star TE?

Brock Bowers is easily the best tight end prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, as proven by his two John Mackey Awards as the best player in the position. He was a vital contributor during the Georgia Bulldogs’ two National Championship runs and is a three-time All-American.

His numbers showed his consistency, from 882 yards and 13 touchdowns in his rookie season (2021) to 714 yards and six touchdowns in his junior year (2023). Sandwiched between those campaigns is his 2022 season, wherein he had a career-high 942 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He gained a significant part of his production through yards after the catch, thanks to his impeccable balance and explosive running in the middle of the field. Bowers is also difficult to bring down due to his unique combination of size and speed.

While several teams would fancy adding him to their roster, the Los Angeles Chargers will likely get Brock Bowers with the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are the first team in the draft order that realistically considers adding the three-time First Team All-SEC member.

The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots are seriously considering drafting a quarterback. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals could select a wide receiver to pair with Kyler Murray.

Why Brock Bowers fits the Chargers

Bowers to the Chargers makes the most sense, starting with their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. The one-time National Champion’s background as a former quarterback will help him develop plays according to the tight end’s strong suits.

Harbaugh won’t force him to run routes outside his comfortable style of play. Instead, Bowers will be an invaluable choice when he uses multiple tight end formations.

Having Brock Bowers will also keep opposing defenses honest. He has decent run-blocking skills, helping create gaps for the Chargers running backs. When the likes of Maxx Crosby, Chris Jones, Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto are eager to blitz, Justin Herbert can audible a quick slant to Bowers down the middle to make them pay.

Likewise, he can adjust by blocking out rushers in an all-out blitz. Bowers can jam them at the line of scrimmage before changing into a flat route or a curl in the middle for a quick gain.

Working with one of the best young quarterbacks in Herbert will help Bowers’ confidence during his rookie season. Adding another dimension to their offense after his arrival could make Bowers a difference-maker against formidable opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Chargers have needs at cornerback, running back, and the offensive line, going with the best player available makes sense. Therefore, allowing another team to draft Brock Bowers would be a huge mistake for Harbaugh and his crew.