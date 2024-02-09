IN PHOTOS: Coach Prime’s first wife Carolyne Chambers goes down memory lane via latest IG post ft. Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' first wife, Carolyne Chambers, uploaded a series of photos of her children - Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. on Instagram.

Carolyne shared three pictures on her IG stories. In the first photo, Sanders Jr. can be seen performing on a stage.

The following story featured both of Carolyne's children on the field, Deiondra posing with the football as Sanders Jr. lurked behind her.

Carolyne's last image was a solo of Deiondra Sanders dazzling in an all-black outfit featuring a crop top and leggings that she complimented with yellow goggles. Have a look at the photos:

When Carolyne Chambers crossed paths with Coach Prime's ex-fiancée

Following Colorado’s tough loss to the USC Trojans in September, his ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers Sanders, and his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, crossed paths at Folsom Field.

The encounter led to a unique moment captured in a photo with Carolyn Chambers Sanders and Tracey Edmonds posing together. Carolyne reposted Tracey’s story on Instagram with the caption:

"It's all love with beauty @carolynecsandersrealtor!"

