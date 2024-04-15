Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., recently went shopping and purchased a larger traveling bag compared to the one his brothers, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, have.

Junior Sanders, who is also known as Bucky, not only showed off his shiny purchase to his fans on social media, but he also made a playful quip about his brothers.

Bucky said he has to buy better goods now because when the Colorado Buffs QB and WR enter the NFL draft and get drafted into the league, he will not be able to financially compete with his younger brothers.

"Might have to get this so my briefcase can be bigger than [Shedeur Sanders]… gotta enjoy these things now because I know next year I won’t be able to compete at all in the $ department with him & [Shilo Sanders]."

Deion Sanders Jr. and his other siblings love to own expensive and high-end goods from luxurious fashion houses. Louis Vuitton is just one of many brands that the Sanders family adores, as it was also one of the first brands with which Shilo and Shedeur made their runway debut.

Deion Sanders Jr. wishes to own a new car in his already treasured collection

The men of the Sanders household not only have a penchant for owning luxurious and fashionable goods, but they also love a beautifully made, striking car. Coach Prime owns his fair share of opulent four-wheelers, while Shedeur Sanders also owns a fleet of beautiful cars in his personal collection.

Recently, Bucky expressed his desire to add a hot new car to his collection, a 2024 Toyota 4Runner worth over $40,000. he wrote:

"I ain't gonna lie to you...I might have to do it."

Deion Sanders Jr.'s Instagram Story

Shedeur Sanders recently bought the newest Tesla Cybertruck, nicknamed the 'Cyberbeast.' The Colorado QB showed his new purchase in a video on 'Well Odd Media,' providing fans with a glimpse of the interior. Shedeur also mentioned that his truck was the first of the models to be delivered in Colorado.

Even Prime Time has an impressive collection of old-school cars. His automobile collection includes a classic black 1988 Mercedez Benz 560 SEC, a black and white 1967 Ford Thunderbird, a black 1964 Chevrolet Impala, and a 1965 Lincoln Continental convertible.

