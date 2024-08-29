IN PHOTOS: Colorado Buffaloes & superfan Peggy get ready for their Big 12 kickoff game against North Dakota State 

The time for talk for the Colorado Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders is over, and the time for action begins tonight (Aug. 29) with a clash against the North Dakota State Bisons. Year 2 of the Coach Prime project in Boulder in the Big 12 is arguably under more scrutiny than the first year, which ended with a 4-8 record.

During the procession before the game, Buffs superfan Peggy Coppom — who has made a name for herself with her fervent support for the team — made an appearance. The team's Instagram page featured her prominently in a post captioned:

"‘Twas the night before kickoff…"

During Monday's news conference ahead of the clash against the North Dakota State Bison, Sanders urged Colorado fans to snap up the remaining tickets for the game and fill up Folsom Field.

“A few tickets (are) still remaining for North Dakota State,” Sanders said. “(We’re) going to sell it out. So, what (are) they waiting on? Let’s go.”

Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom gets NIL deal

The Deion Sanders effect has been all-encompassing in Colorado, and one of the biggest beneficiaries has been superfan Peggy Coppom, who snagged a NIL deal with sunglasses brand Blenders.

Coppom has been a Buffs fan since the 1940s with her twin sister Betty Hoover, who passed away in 2020. They became season-ticket holders in 1966, and Coppom has retained that status to date.

Miss Peggy, as she is commonly known, has quickly become a fan favorite – including with the charismatic Coach Sanders, whom she has met several times.

Blenders have an existing deal with Coach Prime and released a statement that revealed why she was chosen as the first fan to ever receive a NIL deal.

"For over 80 years, Miss Peggy’s unwavering support has embodied true fandom," the statement read. "In a historic first, Miss Peggy is the first fan to receive a NIL deal, with $1 from each sleeve sold going to her—a small gesture for her lifetime of dedication. Miss Peggy’s legacy inspires not just players but entire generations."

Coppom is 99 years old and has been branded as Colorado's "drip queen" due to her style, which was best encapsulated in a photo shoot with the Buffaloes team where she sat on a throne wearing Blenders shades and Anthony Lawrence Collection apparel.

Sanders even promised Miss Peggy that the Buffs would return to a bowl game for the first time in eight years since the Alamo Bowl clash against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

