IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders shares exciting snippets with internet sensation Desi Banks as Colorado QB has fun time in CFB offseason

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders is enjoying himself in the college football offseason. He took to Instagram to share special snippets with comedian and internet sensation Desi Banks in Baltimore. The Colorado quarterback spent some time with Banks and enjoyed a laugh with him and the fans.

Shedeur has one more season of college football in him before taking the big step toward his dream of playing in the NFL. The star player is already one of the top prospects for next year's draft after opting out of it this time around. Before that, he would like to take the Buffaloes to the heights his head coach father wants them to reach.

Here are some snaps of the Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders spending time with actor and comedian Desi Banks while enjoying his packed show.

Banks is a huge fan of "Coach Prime" and has backed him to do well with the Buffaloes. He has been following the developments in Boulder since "Prime Time" took over the program. Before that, he had supported Jackson State, also because of Sanders.

The comedian is on his "Purpose Chaser Tour" and will now be headed to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the next show on Thursday. Later this month, he will be in Denver, Colorado so that could give a chance for the whole Sanders clan to come out to the show, not just Shedeur.

Desi Banks is a part of a long list of Shedeur Sanders’ celebrity fans

Deion Sanders, along with his son Shedeur Sanders, came into the Buffaloes football program to give a new kind of hype. Suddenly, everybody was interested in what was happening in Boulder. The 2023 season saw many A-list celebrities making their way into the Folsom Field to watch Colorado play.

Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders had shared a long list of famous people who graced game days despite the team not doing so well.

DaBaby, Desi Banks, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Snoop Dogg and many more were seen cheering for Shedeur this past season. The trend is likely to continue in the upcoming season as well, although hopes are that the team will perform a lot better in the Big 12 than they did in the Pac-12 in the past season.

