In photos: Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, shares her Ole Miss Kappa Gamma pictures

Ole Miss head coach's daughter recently shared several photos of a celebration for the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority on Instagram.

Landry can be seen posing for photos with fellow members of KKG. A photo of her with her dad shows her wearing a necklace with the name "Bid Day 2023."

Bid Days are days on which sororities offer PNMs (Potential New Members) a chance to join. As per TheSororityLife, these celebrations are meant to formally (or rather informally) introduce current members to their new sisters.

Either way, Bid Days are generally regarded as joyous, as can be seen from the IG photos recently posted by Lane Kiffin's daughter. That being said, Landry has recently accepted a bid to join KKG and seems to be ecstatic about it.

Who is Landry Kiffin?

Landry is the daughter of Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife Layla. She was born in 2005 and is a sibling to Presley and younger brother Knox. Landry has 12.6K followers on IG at present; she's also quite active on TikTok, where she often involves her father in her antics.

A TikTok video featuring Landry and her friends in which she jokingly asked her dad to help her and her friends meet the members of the Ole Miss Rebels football team made the rounds last year. The father said no to her wingman.

There's also a humorous video of Lane checking his pulse after Landry spent over $700 at Zara.

Although Landry currently has over 55,000 followers on TikTok, she's not the only big name on the platform in her family. Her sister Presley, who goes by the handle @kiffkiff_, has over 4,500 followers on TikTok.

Lane understands the power of social media

Lane clearly understands the capabilities of social media when it comes to branding. This is likely why he has no qualms about appearing in any of his kids' posts.

The Rebels had a relatively "okay" season with an 8-5 record last year. They also split all eight games in their conference. If they want to win it all this season, they'll be needing all the help they can get.