IN PHOTOS: Michigan players celebrate J.J. McCarthy's big move to Vikings as former Michigan QB bags contract worth $21,000,000

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will play for Minnesota in the 2024 NFL season, with the Vikings securing his services as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old QB opted not to be present in Detroit for the draft. Many of his Michigan teammates who were watching the event from their homes posted stories on Instagram celebrating his big move as soon as McCarthy was selected by the Vikings.

Wolverines QB Alex Orji posted two stories hyping up McCarthy over his Minnesota move. He captioned them:

"9 at 10 going to Min💜"

"God did"

Michigan defensive back Rod Moore Jr. backed McCarthy, captioning his IG story:

"yuhhhhhh twin"

Transferred to Alabama recently, former Michigan DB Keon Sabb captioned his IG story:

"yesssirrr 9iner❤️"

Wolverines cornerback Mike Sainristil cheered for McCarthy by captioning his IG story:

"Yea 9"

J.J. McCarthy's NFL contract with the Vikings, a four-year deal with an option to extend one more year, is worth $21,000,000 (as per Spotrac).

The J.J. McCarthy Vikings move was not straightforward

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a calculated move to secure J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of choice. Opting for a well-thought trade with the New York Jets, the Vikings relinquished their No. 11 pick, along with a fourth-rounder and a fifth-rounder, to ensure McCarthy landed with them at No. 10 overall.

This move was anything but straightforward as Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah shed light on a revealing pre-draft Zoom call with McCarthy. McCarthy's tradition of wearing all his championship rings during a yearly ritual caught Adofo-Mensah's attention. The Michigan QB asked the Vikings GM:

“Is there any reason you wouldn’t draft me?”

“Honestly from a talent standpoint, no. You’re just a bit of an unknown because you played in an offense that’s pretty run-heavy,” Adofo-Mensah replied.

The Vikings' aggressive approach didn't stop with McCarthy. They traded up twice in the first round, also securing Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17.

Adofo-Mensah highlighted the importance of minimizing regret in the draft process, emphasizing the need to seize opportunities and pursue top-tier talent.

