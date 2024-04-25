Michigan's Mike Sainristil drops blunt first impression of Detroit's 2024 NFL Draft preparation: "Could've showed more love"

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil was a little less than moved upon arriving in Detroit for Thursday night's NFL draft. In a photo posted on his Instagram account with the Detroit skyline in the background, the Wolverines All-American expressed his feelings about the city's preparation for the draft.

"It's something but.... They could've showed more love," Sainristil wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

The league has been building hype around the 2024 draft for quite some time now, collaborating with local entities to infuse Detroit's culture into the event. The 2024 NFL draft fever is pitch-high, with Detroit expecting fans in huge numbers.

The Hart Plaza will host the NFL Draft Experience with immersive exhibits, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Play 60 Zone. Emily Griffin, Detroit Lions senior vice president for marketing and brand, anticipates over 20,000 fans will attend the draft experience throughout the weekend.

“I think one of the marquee components that we're most excited about is our hero's entrance," Griffin said. "Fans that come in will get announced and introduced into the activation just like our players do on Sunday at Ford Field to our frenzied and passionate fan base.”

Despite Sainristil's critique, Detroit appears ready to welcome football fans with open arms and an array of exciting activities.

The rise of Mike Sainristil

Sainristil's journey to becoming a defensive stalwart for Michigan wasn't straightforward. Initially committing to Virginia Tech, he flipped his pledge to the Wolverines after realizing the deep interest shown by defensive coordinator Don Brown and coach Jim Harbaugh.

Even though he spent his first three years primarily as a wide receiver, Sainristil transitioned to defense in 2022. His move to the defensive side of the ball truly highlighted his potential. In the 2022 season, he excelled in coverage, pass-rushing and run-stopping.

Conceding one touchdown while giving up 43 catches and recording 446 yards, Sainristil’s defensive game shot up in 2023. His impact on Harbaugh’s defense was evident throughout the season, with a game-changing interception during the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU.

As he looks ahead to the 2024 NFL draft, his journey from a three-star recruit to a national champion is proof of his tough mentality, apart from his talent.

