In Photos: Michigan TE Zack Marshall’s GF Josie Ogle shares snippets from lake side anniversary celebrations

Zack Marshall's girlfriend Josie Ogle took to Instagram to share snippets from the couple's lakeside anniversary celebrations. The snaps showed a hearty meal that they enjoyed with a breathtaking view. Ogle also had a loving message for the Michigan Wolverines tight end as they completed the first year of their relationship.

Marshall redshirted for Jim Harbaugh's side in 2023 as the Wolverines went on to win the national championship for the first time in two and a half decades. He would be looking for an enhanced role in the upcoming season as the program prepares to launch their title defense. Before that starts, a cute anniversary celebration was the need of the day.

Here are the snippets from the Michigan Wolverines tight end Zack Marshall and his girlfriend, Josie Ogle’s, anniversary celebration.

“One year later….Love you to the moon,” she wrote in her Instagram story while tagging Marshall.

Marshall has enrolled in the Wolverines program in the 2023 recruitment class to play under the guidance of Harbaugh. While he got to spend time with the head coach in his freshman season, the tight end couldn't get any game time. So it had to hurt more when Harbaugh decided to take over the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL and said goodbye to Ann Arbor. Marshall has expressed his disappointment at the development back in January, saying that the move hurt.

“This one hurt,” he had said on social media.

Maybe Zack Marshall will get what he wants under new head coach Sherrone Moore. His girlfriend Josie Ogle would be there to support him through the way anyway.

Zack Marshall's cute birthday message for girlfriend Josie Ogle

Back in February, Josie Ogle celebrated her birthday and got a cute message from her boyfriend Zack Marshall. The TE went down the memory lane to share a collage of snaps from the couple's time together. He also sent her a romantic message along with the collage through his Instagram story.

“Happy Birthday Josie. I love you to the moon and back,” he wrote.

Marshall wasn't only the hype man for his girlfriend but also for the Wolverines during their national championship run. He spent the entire season on the bench but contributed by being an unofficial cheerleader for his teammates. He would rally the crowd behind the team and said in an interview that a boring sideline meant a boring game. According to him, the team needs a loud environment and to involve the crowd as part of the team to have a greater impact on the opposition. That's what he did to perfection in 2023.