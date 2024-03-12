IN PHOTOS: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard and GF Molly Walding shows off snippets from exciting vacation during CFB offseason

Riley Leonard's girlfriend Molly Walding took to Instagram to share snippets of their offseason vacation. She posted a carousel of images from the couple's trip to the city of Chicago, particularly their outing at the Museum of Illusions. They also caught a show featuring comedian Shane Gillis.

Leonard will be starting his life in a new setting with his transfer to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this offseason. Before football takes over, he is spending time traveling around making memories. For Walding, their trip to Chicago was a great time and she thanked her boyfriend for it.

Here are the snippets of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Leonard's offseason vacation, as shared by Walding.

“Chicagooooooo with Riley Leonard,” Walding wrote in the caption of her post.

She also posted a couple of IG stories of the activities the couple enjoyed, including a scenic view from a cable car.

“Thanks for the best time!!!!” she wrote in one of the stories, tagging the QB.

Molly Walding's IG

The couple also headed to the Chicago Theatre for some fun with Shane Gillis. Needless to say, Leonard was really excited for the show:

“Safe to say he was excited for this,” she wrote with a snap of the QB from outside the venue.

Leonard just before the Shane Gillis show.

All in all, the couple had a good time in Chicago. It would certainly have helped the former Duke Blue Devils QB to unwind before taking on his new responsibilities in South Bend.

Fans find Riley Leonard and Molly Walding’s vacation snaps adorable

The college football world loved the vacation snaps featuring Riley Leonard and Molly Walding. Fans called the snippets adorable, while some were left dumbfounded by how the illusions at the Museum of Illusions really worked. Here are a few reactions:

Leonard and Walding have been dating for a long time now, having grown up in the same area in Fairhope, Alabama. They are quite public with their love for each other and frequently post about it on their social media.

