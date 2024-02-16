Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard recently opened up about his life on the Feb. 9 episode of the "Jake And Friends" podcast. Riley's girlfriend, Molly Walding, also listened to it and decided to mention it on her Instagram, tagging the signal-caller.

Mentioning the podcast link on her IG story Thursday, Molly wrote:

"I'm so proud of how you lead others with vulnerability and humility! You are making an impact wherever you go! Feeling super lucky to grow alongside you."

Molly even urged fans wanting to learn more about the new Notre Dame quarterback to take some time and listen to the podcast.

The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary in December. Despite the quarterback's recent transfer to Notre Dame and his season-ending injury against the Fighting Irish last season, both have always found the time for each other, often updating their fans about the ongoings in life.

Riley Leonard snaps girlfriend Molly Walding alongside wild animal

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback added a touch of humor to his Valentine's Day celebration with longtime girlfriend Molly Walding. The couple, dating for six years since their Fairlope High School days, chose a nature-filled day for their special celebration.

Leonard took to Instagram stories Wednesday, sharing a snapshot of Walding posing alongside a zebra. In a playful caption, he humorously suggested his girlfriend was photobombing their picture.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my love. And to some girl photobombing our picture," Leonard posted on his Instagram story.

High school sweethearts Leonard and Walding maintained their strong bond even as they pursued different paths—Leonard as the Duke Blue Devils' quarterback and Walding at Auburn University studying hospitality business management.

