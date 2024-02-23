IN PHOTOS: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. gets papped with $8 million worth Lil Durk

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. is enjoying his time after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft last month. From celebrating Valentine's Day with his girlfriend, Charokee Young, to attending rapper Drake's concert, life has been good for Harrison.

The wide receiver was pictured alongside rapper Lil Durk, who won his first Grammy a couple of weeks ago for his song "All My Life." Harrison reshared Lil Durk's post on his Instagram story. Have a look:

The 31-year-old American rapper, with an estimated net worth of $8 million per Celebrity Net Worth, was nominated for the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. His Instagram post, which featured Marvin Harrison, was captioned:

"The trenches got a Grammy ahhhh haaaaaa🏆"

Harrison won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award as he concluded his collegiate career with a total of 2,495 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. loves himself some Drake

Former Ohio State wide receiver is embracing the offseason with style as he was spotted enjoying Drake's concert. The 21-year-old, who has established himself as a top 2024 NFL draft prospect during his three seasons with the Buckeyes, took to Instagram to share snapshots from the event.

Harrison was captured vibing to performances by J.Cole and Drake at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, part of the "It's All A Blur" Tour.

Despite the Ohio State Buckeyes falling short of the playoffs last season, Marvin Harrison Jr. had a standout year, securing 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Known for his elite route-running skills and acceleration, he is an attractive prospect for teams looking to bolster their offensive capabilities. The New York Giants could be a potential match, making Harrison a probable early to mid-first-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Where do you think former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will end up after the 2024 NFL draft? Give us your best guess in the comments below.