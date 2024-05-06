In Photos: Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson’s GF Sophia Meyer shares snippets from joyous Hawaii vacation ft. Dillon Gabriel

Terrance Ferguson had a great time with his GF, Sophia Meyer, in Hawaii as the couple enjoyed the CFB offseason in style. Meyer posted a series of captivating snaps from her vacation that featured Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The Hawaiian landscape hosted the Ducks TE in style. Ferguson sporting a white shirt and gray shorts alongside Sophia, who rocked an off-shoulder floral dress in one of the best photos of the series.

One of the highlights in her series of photos was former Oklahoma Sooners athlete - Dillon Gabriel, who posed alongside Ferguson and his girlfriend with "Lei" [Hawaiian garland] around their necks. Sophia Meyer captioned her post:

"Hawaii dump🤍🌴 🌺"

From sunset skies to trekking off-beat locations and enjoying the wildlife, Sophia Meyer treated her IG followers with the Hawaiian touch in all her photos.

Terrance Ferguson may be key for Dan Lanning's Oregon in 2024 CFB season

As Oregon set goals for their debut in the Big Ten Conference, all eyes are on stars like quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Evan Stewart. However, senior tight end Terrance Ferguson is emerging as a potential game-changer for Coach Dan Lanning's squad.

Ferguson's performance during spring practices has impressed both Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein.

“Terrence Ferguson has busted his absolute tail (and) put himself in great position to be a great player for this program,” the Oregon HC said (as per OregonLive).

Recording 42 receptions, 414 yards, and six TDs last season, Ferguson's decision to return for his final season amidst speculations of going to the NFL reflects his commitment to his team.

“I talked with my family and prayed about it. I have my biggest dream ahead of me (in) going to the NFL. I think that will always be there, and God has blessed me to be here (at Oregon).”

The choice to return wasn't just about personal development but dreams of clinching both a national championship and a Big Ten championship.

