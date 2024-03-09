In Photos: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal wishes "screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY" to hubby in latest IG post 

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, penned a loving message on the Longhorn head coach's 50th birthday.

The social media influencer and stylist uploaded a cute post on her Instagram account and shared never-seen-before pictures of the couple. She captioned the post:

"Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my husband!!! Praying these next 50 years are even better than the first 50!!! You are the best coach, friend, Dad, and husband a girl could ask for! I thank God for you everyday! Keep being a bright spot in all of our lives! I love you so much ♥️🤞🏾Y’all tell [Steve Sarkisian] Happy Birthday 🎉"

Steve Sarkisian is currently enjoying the college football offseason. He also recently appeared on a podcast where he opened up about why he did not go to Tuscaloosa to become the head coach of the Crimson Tide after Nick Saban's retirement.

“The speculation in the outside world was probably just that. We were in the process of developing and getting my new contract here done. And I think we’re on the cusp of doing some really special things here at the University of Texas. So, you know, unfortunate but no, that was not really a reality,” Sarkisian told Keyshawn Johnson on ‘All Facts No Breaks’.

The Texas coach will enter his fourth year with the Longhorns.

Know more about Steve Sarkisian's wife

The Texas coach married Loreal Smith in 2020. She holds a special place in Texas football and is lovingly known as "The First Lady of Texas Football." Not only is she known for her fiery fashion sense, but she also had a hand in re-surging his career following his dismissal from USC in 2016.

It was through her influence, support, and guidance that he secured coaching interviews. Loreal is a professional stylist and philanthropist.

She regularly steals the spotlight because of her creative outfits. With over 119,000 followers on Instagram, Sarkisian's wife has developed a penchant for wardrobe styling and sharing her creations with her fans.

Recently, Loreal uploaded a series of pictures of her outfits from the French luxury brand Balmain. She also hinted at a possible collaboration with the brand.