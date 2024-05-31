IN PHOTOS: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian sports Austin FC jersey with a stylish twist

Loreal Sarkisian has shifted her focus to soccer during the college football offseason. While Steve Sarkisian's Texas sweat it out in training for the upcoming CFB season, Loreal had a stylish day out at an MLS game between Austin FC and Portland Timbers at the Q2 Stadium.

The 'First Lady of Texas Football' uploaded several pictures on Instagram, enjoying her day while cheering for Josh Wolff's team. Loreal rocked the green and black striped Austin FC jersey, styling it with a long skirt, handbag and sneakers, all in black. She captioned the post:

"Fashion is my Favorite sport, but @austinfc is growing on me ⚽️ Slide 3‼️ #fcheartbeat XOLO 🤍"

Although it was a home game for Austin FC, they lost 0-2 to the Portland Timbers, courtesy of a late first-half goal by Brazilian player Evander and a goal from the penalty spot in the second half, converted by striker Jonathan Rodriguez.

Austin FC currently stands fifth in the Western Conference table, while Portland Timbers occupy the ninth spot.

Loreal Sarkisian rocked Dolce & Gabbana bag at Texas' Spring game

The wife of the Texas Longhorns head coach made a dazzling appearance at the Texas Spring Game in April. Never one to shy away from flaunting her impeccable style, Loreal turned heads with her outfit as Team Orange narrowly defeated Team White 35-34 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Mrs. Sarkisian's ensemble was a blend of modern and classic fashion. She wore a gem-adorned denim skirt paired with a cowl-neck white top. The highlight of the outfit was her Dolce & Gabbana bag worth $3,295.

Loreal complemented the attire by accessorizing herself with diamond-studded hoops, a sparkling watch, and a diamond necklace and bracelets. However, it was her Longhorn necklace that truly stole the show for the fans, proudly displaying her spirit and support for the team.

