IN PHOTOS: Texas QB Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn Barnes shares love-filled snaps from special vacation during offseason

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been enjoying the company of his girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, during this offseason. Fresh from his birthday week, Ewers and Barnes are setting couple goals in the CFB world.

The Longhorns QB shared snippets of their Caribbean vacation on his Instagram profile. In one of the photos, Ewers and Madelyne posed together for a warm snap, with the 21-year-old donning a lining shirt while Barnes looked stunning in an orange dress.

The QB captioned his post,

"What would Jimmy Buffet do"

Fans were in awe of the couple and flooded the comment section with love, with Madelyne Barnes being one of them. Sure, she's an Ewers fan, so why not. Let's have a look at some of them:

Screenshot via Instagram

Ewers has already clarified his intention regarding the 2024 NFL Draft and the Texas fans can rejoice, as they'll see more of this chemistry between the QB and his girlfriend.

Quinn Ewers' birthday and Bahamas vacation ft. Madelyne Barnes

The star Texas quarterback celebrated his 21st birthday in style, accompanied by his girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes. She took to Instagram to express her heartfelt wishes for Ewers. Posting a picture on her IG story, she captioned,

“HAPPY 21st!!! I hope this year is the best yet! Can't wait to celebrate with you, I love you so much”

Screenshot via Instagram

The couple has been together for over a year and frequently shares their journey on social media. Adding to the birthday festivities, Ewers and Barnes enjoyed a luxurious vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, capturing the picturesque moments. Barnes shared glimpses of their trip on Instagram, and captioned her post,

“Mid week recap!!🌅”

While the couple basks in the beauty of the Caribbean, Ewers will not forget his amazing 2023 college football season with the Longhorns.

Can Quinn Ewers and Steve Sarkisian's men win the natty in the 2024 college football season? Drop your comments below.