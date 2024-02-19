IN PHOTOS: Texas to SEC transition sees whopping $70 million upgrade inside Longhorns' training facility ahead of 2024 season

The Texas Longhorns are making the transition from the Big 12 to the SEC conference in the upcoming season. Along with this transition, the Longhorns are also preparing for a brand new makeover of the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium into a state-of-the-art training facility.

Recently, the Texas Longhorns unveiled their plans for a major revamp of their home stadium to establish themselves as a premier location in the SEC conference. Front Office Sports shared a post on Instagram of the various milestones the program is aiming to accomplish in the coming days.

As per reports, Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium will receive a new modern scoreboard, upper deck suites, a recruiting lounge, and the expansion of the UT club for fans and visitors to enhance their experience at the home stadium.

There will also be a new grab-and-go concession for fans, which will make purchasing food and beverages more convenient without any hassle.

Furthermore, this will also help the Longhorns focus on introducing more late-night games rather than early-morning kickoffs to further bolster the experience that fans have during games.

Aside from that, the proposal aims to develop a brand-new football training facility. This new facility is expected to cost $70 million and help cement its position in the college football world.

The training complex will contain both indoor and outdoor stadiums, as well as private parking for student-athletes to make commuting easier.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian signs new contract extension with the team

In just three seasons, coach Steve Sarkisian has been successful in turning the fortunes of the program. Last season, he led the Longhorns to a Big 12 championship game and a playoff berth. On the back of that, Sarkisian has agreed to a seven-year extension that will run through 2030.

As per the details of his new contract, Sarkisian is expected to earn $10.3 million in 2024. His salary will continue to increase by $100,000 each year, which puts him among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the FBS.

His contact also provides him with other amenities, including two cars, 20 hours of private air time, club memberships and tickets for all the games.

He has a record of 25-14 with the Longhorns in the past three years. Can Sarkisian win his first national championship with the Longhorns as members of the SEC this year?

