Iowa State vs Texas football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Spanning over four decades, the Iowa State vs Texas football rivalry is more than a mere series of games. It's a saga of grit, glory, and the unpredictable twists that define the essence of college football.

For over decades, these two titans have engaged in an annual gridiron duel that transcends mere competition — it's a tradition etched in the hearts of passionate fans.

Iowa State vs Texas Football head-to-head

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The battleground was first set on September 22, 1979, in Austin, Texas, where Texas claimed a 17-9 victory. Since then, an annual gridiron showdown of Iowa State vs Texas football has become a tradition, except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the 20 games, Texas emerged victorious in 15 games, while Iowa State claimed five wins, establishing a competitive narrative that resonates with fans of both teams.

Notable records in the Iowa State vs Texas Football Series

The Iowa State vs Texas football rivalry has been a theater of remarkable records, showcasing the unpredictable nature of college football. Iowa State's most commanding statement came in 2015 when they achieved a decisive 24-0 win, marking the largest margin of victory in the series.

On the flip side, the smallest margin of victory stands at a razor-thin 2 points, a testament to the nail-biting intensity of their clashes in 2019.

In terms of winning streaks, Iowa State boasts a remarkable three-game stretch, the longest in the program's history. Conversely, Texas had a dominant three-game winning streak from 2010 to 2012. These fluctuations in momentum have added layers of excitement to an already intense rivalry.

When was the last time Iowa State defeated Texas Football?

The Cyclones' faithful can fondly recall November 6, 2021, as the last time Iowa State celebrated victory over Texas. In Ames, Iowa, they secured a convincing 30-7 win, showcasing their prowess on the field.

When was the last time Texas Football defeated Iowa State?

Conversely, Longhorns fans can rewind to October 15, 2022, when Texas sealed a hard-fought 24-21 victory in Austin. The closely contested match demonstrated the resilience and determination of both teams, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

As we approach the 21st meeting between these football powerhouses, the anticipation is palpable. The historical backdrop of this rivalry, woven with triumphs, defeats, and moments that define the spirit of college football, sets the stage for another chapter in the Iowa State vs Texas saga.

From commanding victories to nail-biting finishes, each chapter in the Iowa State vs Texas football saga adds depth to the legacy of both programs. As the 2023 matchup looms, fans on both sides eagerly await the next chapter in this enduring rivalry.