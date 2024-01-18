Is Caleb Downs to Ohio State an imminent move as Alabama standout enters transfer portal?

Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama has triggered a stream of exits from Tuscaloosa, with standout defensive back Caleb Downs officially entering the transfer portal. With the official announcement clearing all doubts about his move from Alabama, speculations are getting rife about his next destination.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are the two favorite teams to secure Downs' commitment. As he's yet to announce where he's heading next, one of the impending questions is whether his move to Ohio State is imminent.

However, the move remains speculative until the five-star defensive back makes his decision. Despite Ohio State being a prominent candidate for Down, an On3 report indicates Georgia is slightly ahead of the Buckeyes. In other words, Caleb Downs' move to Ohio State may not be as imminent.

Losing out on Downs for the second time will be utterly disappointing for the Buckeyes. They contended with Alabama to secure him out of high school in the 2023 class.

Exploring Caleb Downs' transfer portal prospect

Caleb Downs entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and was ranked No. 1 overall by 247Sports. He and four other players are the only ones with five stars on the ranking. Remember that Downs was also a five-star recruit out of high school?

2023 SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama

During his freshman season with the Tide, Downs accrued 107 total tackles (70 solo), a forced fumble, three passes defended and two interceptions. He was equally effective on the special teams, ending the season with four punt returns for 87 yards and a touchdown.

With such an output as a freshman, it is easy to see why two of the best teams in college football want to have him. With at least two more years of eligibility, whichever team lands him will have one of college football's best talents.