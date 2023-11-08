Is Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan? 2023 season outlook explored in wake of alleged Big Ten suspension appeal

Jim Harbaugh stated at the start of this year that his future is with the Michigan Wolverines in the long term. At the end of the 2022 season, there was some doubt that the coach would be staying with the school for the 2023 season. The coach dispelled any such notions with the following statement in January:

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan - coaches, staff, administration, President Santa Ono, and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say 'Don't try to out-happy, happy'. Go Blue."

For the remainder of the 2023 season, you can be sure that the coach will remain at Michigan. And why wouldn't he? He is leading them to a perfect record and will probably make the college football playoffs. The Wolverines currently have a record of 9-0 and are ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Is Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan?

A suspension wouldn't see Jim Harbaugh losing his job at Michigan either. Senior reporters like Paul Finebaum don't expect the coach to get suspended for more than a match or two, and it wouldn't be the first time he is suspended.

Harbaugh missed three games at the start of the season for a self-imposed ban by the school, for lying to NCAA investigators.

Harbaugh can also be at ease, since reports on November 7 claim that NCAA investigators have been unable to link him directly to the sign-stealing scandal.

When did Jim Harbaugh start coaching at Michigan?

Harbaugh has been the Wolverines' head coach since the 2015 season when he joined the school after leaving the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. He is the only successful NFL coach to have the jump back to the NCAA level.

Jim Harbaugh's record at Michigan by year

2015: 10-3 (6-2 Big Ten)

2016: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

2017: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

2018: 10-3 (8-1 Big Ten)

2019: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

2020: 2-4 (2-4 Big Ten)

2021: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten) Won Big Ten title

2022: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten) Won Big Ten title

Harbaugh hasn't had much luck with bowl games at Michigan, losing six out of seven, including the two lost CFP semifinals.