Is Jordon Hudson attending UNC game today? Latest on Bill Belichick's GF ahead of season opener vs. TCU

Bill Belichick will coach his first game at UNC on Monday. The Tar Heels will host the TCU Horned Frogs in their season opener at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.
Ahead of Belichick's first game as North Carolina coach, fans want to know if his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, will attend the match.
Is Jordon Hudson attending the UNC game today?
As things stand, it's unclear whether Hudson will be at Kenan Stadium to watch the UNC vs. TCU game on Monday. However, we will confirm the answer to the query as soon as we have an update.
During the offseason, Hudson was rumored to be banned from UNC training grounds due to her relationship with Belichick. However, the Tar Heels dismissed those rumors.
"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.” UNC told "US Weekly" in May.
Hudson's relationship with Bill Belichick has drawn attention due to the 48-year age gap between the couple.
Per reports, Hudson and Belichick began dating in 2022. They made their first public appearance together in June 2024.
How to watch Bill Belichick's UNC vs. TCU? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 college football game
The UNC vs. TCU Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ESPN, where Rece Davis (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will call the game. Holly Rowe will report from the sidelines.
Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo. Here are all the key details for the UNC vs. TCU game:
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m.ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
