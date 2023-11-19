Is Ladd McConkey playing today vs. Tennessee? Georgia WR's status explored 

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey will suit up for today's clash with the Tennessee Volunteers. The player left last week's game with the Ole Miss Rebels with what looked like an ankle injury. McConkey missed the season's first four games due to a back injury.

The Bulldogs defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 52-17, with quarterback Carson Beck throwing for 306 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. Running back Kendall Milton had a great game, with 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns in nine carries. McConkey was Georgia's leading receiver, with 81 receiving yards and one touchdown in four receptions.

Initially, fans were worried about what this could mean to the player's availability. However, after the Ole Miss game, McConkey gave a post-game interview where he spoke about his injury and indicated that he would be available for the Week 12 clash with Tennessee. Head coach Kirby Smart said after the game that the player could've returned to the game had it been necessary.

Is Ladd McConkey playing today vs. Tennessee?

McConkey is available for the Bulldogs today and will be expected to play. If anything, Kirby Smart could try and limit his playing time to prevent him from injuring himself further.

Ladd McConkey 2023 stats

Ladd McConkey had 418 yards, with two touchdown receptions in 26 receptions in 2023. He averages 16.1 yards per reception.

Georgia's other injury reports

The Bulldogs have other important injury issues worthy of mention before the clash with the Vols. The most sensible situation is of tight end Brock Bowers, who recently suffered an ankle injury. Smart said this about the player on November 13th:

"He didn't play every snap of every game anyways, but he's in good shape, he's conditioned. I don't know that he's 100%, but he's healthy and safe enough to play, and we will let him play if he wants to play."

The tight end said that he feels like the injury was a learning experience for him, explaining it as follows:

"I guess just learning how to work through things, having a purpose to come back and wanting to come back, it made me appreciate the things I had before because when you get in the grind, you don’t think about it. When it gets taken away from you that fast, you’re like, ‘Man, this sucks,’ then you’ve got to get back into it. It gives you a whole new perspective on it."