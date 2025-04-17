Is the Michigan Spring game free? Tickets, how to stream, pricing, venue details, and more

Spring practice has been underway for over a month for the Michigan Wolverines and fans are ready to see their new team in action. Although the team is still several months away from official games, the Michigan spring game will take place on Saturday, April 19th at noon ET.
Also known as the Maize vs. Blue game, the spring game is an annual event open to the public. Although the game does not kick off until noon ET, the gates open to the public at 11 a.m. ET. Fans do not need to pay to get into the game.
Is the Michigan spring game free?
Yes, the Michigan spring game is completely free for fans to attend. Admission to the event is free, and it is open to the public. Tickets are not required to attend the event. However, fans should expect lines to get in, so it could be wise to arrive early.
Michigan spring game venue details
The Michigan Maize vs. Blue spring game will be played at Michigan Stadium. Parking options for fans will be limited because of other events and activities in the surrounding areas.
However, the parking lots around Michigan Stadium will be free and open to the public starting at 7 a.m. ET. There will not be any parking at the U-M and AAGO Golf Courses.
How to stream the Michigan spring game
For fans who are unable to attend the spring game, they will not be able to watch the event live. The spring game will not be broadcast on the radio. However, fans who do not attend will have the opportunity to watch the footage.
Although the game will not be broadcast live, the Big Ten Network will be at the event to capture video. The network will then air the game the following week on Sunday, April 27th, at 11 a.m. for anyone interested.
The reason for the delay comes down to Michigan officials. They wanted the release of the game broadcast to coincide with the end of the NCAA spring transfer portal window. The window officially opened on Wednesday, April 16th, and will close on Friday, April 26th.
Waiting to share footage of their players from the spring game reduces the possibilities that another team will attempt to attract one of their players into the portal. Fans will have to wait a week after the event to watch the film.
