Is NCAA lifting ban on pro sports betting? Closer look at latest reports

According to the current rules, the NCAA prohibits players and coaches from betting on professional sports, including those that are sponsored by them. Thus, it means that any betting-related issue is considered illegal.

However, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, sources have come forward to state that the NCAA might pass a regulation to lift the ban on pro-sports betting. This means that it will allow betting at the professional level. However, these regulations will remain intact when it comes to betting on college sports.

On April 21, the Division 1 legislative board voted in favor of adopting a legislation, 'to deregulate the prohibition on wagering on professional sports.' It also urged the National Collegiate Athletics Association to come up with appropriate measures to regulate betting for student-athletes. But at the same time, it also wants the organization to safeguard them from gambling addictions.

This new update comes after the D-1 Legislative Committee approved a few changes to reinstate guidelines related to sports wagering in 2023. According to these guidelines, there were various penalties depending on the scope of the violations.

Earlier this month, the NCAA reportedly took action against five Iowa State staff members who allegedly placed 6,200 online bets worth over $100,000 on professional and collegiate games. They are now subjected to a one-year show order that remains in effect through 2026.

College athletic consultant calls NCAA lifting ban on pro sports betting 'recalibration'

Matt Banker serves as a college athletics consultant for MB Sports Consulting. According to him, if the National Collegiate Athletics Association finalizes this change, it will help in the 'cultural and philosophical recalibration for college athletics.'

"The world of sports wagering looks far different in 2025 than it did even ten years ago, as it's now legal in almost 80% of the United States. From a resource standpoint, if the NCAA national office's only function was to monitor all three NCAA divisions' hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, and staff for all iterations of sports wagering....that could be a full time job for everyone in the building."

According to Banker, point shaving and prop bets pose the 'biggest risk' to college sports, not pro sports gambling by a college player or coach.

It will be interesting to see what decision the National Athletics Collegiate Association takes in regards to the changing world of pro sports betting.

