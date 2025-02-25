Terry Rozier and Jontay Porter's betting scandals reportedly linked to massive NCAA and pro basketball gambling ring

Terry Rozier is the latest NBA player under investigation for altering his play in a game after betting on the result. Incidents involving players betting on the outcomes of their games, as well as their individual performance, have become more frequent.

New details have been uncovered, potentially connecting Rozier and Jontay Porter to a gambling ring.

Shane Hennen, a sports gambler who is the alleged leader of a gambling ring that promoted point shaving on both the professional and collegiate level, was arrested in Las Vegas last month.

He and his team are currently being investigated for fixing games to win bets, going so far as to involve players themselves in their plans, including Porter and Rozier.

Jontay Porter was the first NBA player to be investigated for altering his performances for the sake of winning bets, taking himself out of games before hitting statistical lines that had been set before the game.

Porter pleaded guilty, saying that he did so in order to repay gambling debts. Terry Rozier is under review concerning his performance in a game back in 2023 with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Justice Department is currently looking into Hennen and four of his "co-conspirators," according to Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenburg and Pat Forde.

The charges facing Hennen and his team include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery. Multiple members under Hennen have pleaded guilty to their charges, but Hennen is still negotiating a plea.

Hennen's schemes were found on the college basketball level as well, where he allegedly skewed betting lines in Temple games. The action was flagged by gambling firms and was tied to Hennen as a part of his larger gambling ring.

What is the potential penalty facing Terry Rozier in his investigation?

The investigation facing Terry Rozier centers around a game in 2023 when Rozier played with the Charlotte Hornets. The current Miami Heat guard faces a hefty penalty if he is discovered to have knowledge of or be involved with throwing his performance in order to illegally influence the outcome of his game.

When Jontay Porter pleaded guilty to his involvement in Hennen's point-shaving scheme, the NBA banned him for life. Terry Rozier faces a similar punishment if it is revealed that he had a part to play in the 2023 game in question.

If Rozier is indeed banned from the NBA for life, the Miami Heat will lose one of their point guards, but the team will owe him money. Rozier is in the third year of a fully guaranteed four-year contract, and the Heat owes him almost $52 million combined in this and next season, according to Spotrac.

