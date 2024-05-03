Is Shedeur Sanders' social media interaction hurting his NFL draft stock? Exploring Colorado QB's current scenario 

Barely a week after the 2024 NFL draft, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been elevated to the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft by bookmakers.

Popular bookies DraftKings had Sanders as the No. 1 pick in next year's draft at +100 in the too-early projections. But that position seems to be under threat a few days after it was made, and that may be down to the quarterback's social media antics.

Former Colorado safety Xavier Smith alleged in a story published by The Athletic on Monday that Buffs coach Deion Sanders mishandled the exits of several prospects he found in Boulder.

Shedeur Sanders hit back at the player who left via the transfer portal on X with a condescending tweet which was not well received by college football fans.

His father, Deion Sanders, followed suit with a mocking reply to a fan calling out his son's behavior on X.

The quarterback's draft stock seemed to take a direct hit as a result, dropping from +100 to +300 after the pair's antics on social media.

Popular analyst has his say on the Shedeur Sanders situation

Shedeur Sanders surprised many analysts and college football fans with his immense talent and production last year after transferring from Jackson State, an HBCU that plays in the FCS.

He became a household name as the hype around the Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime grew and as celebrities flocked to Boulder to watch the underdog's games.

Shedeur pioneered a new watch celebration which was often controversially executed in opponents' faces, catching the quarterback some flak, although he continued to thrive and trend.

His most recent social media tirade has alienated a few more college football fans, and the experts have had their say on how Shedeur Sanders should proceed ahead of next year's draft.

In a clip on his X account, popular ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith called out both Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders for their public spats.

“It is important that you understand how you’re communicating and how you’re coming across,” Smith said on Thursday. “Your dad has earned it. They’re young, Shedeur and Shilo, I get it. They’re protective of their daddy, I get it.

"But somebody needs to tell them that moving forward as you communicate in defense of your dad and what he’s doing, how you communicate and how you come across matters because you represent him and you represent the program.”

It remains to be seen whether Shedeur Sander's draft stock will take a beating due to his increasing public spats, especially after former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler apparently slid in the draft due to his past attitude.