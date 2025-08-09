"It actually does way more damage" - CFB insider compares Shedeur Sanders hype to Tim Tebow mania as buzz around Browns QB gets unreal

CBS Sports' Danny Kanell has warned fans against overhyping Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders after his NFL preseason debut. On an X post on Saturday, Kanell compared how fans have supported the rookie to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

The college football insider believes the hype around the Cleveland star player could harm him.

"Man all this Shedeur Sanders discussion is so similar to the Tebow mania," Kanell wrote. "People get emotionally attached, defend their side irrationally Find any little thing to dunk on the other side None of it helps the player they think they're helping. It actually does way more damage."

The former Colorado Buffaloes starting quarterback received mixed reactions from fans since Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. His supporters believe he should've been picked in the first round, while his critics were unsure if he was ready for the NFL.

Sanders was able to showcase his growth as a quarterback in Cleveland's 30-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. He played in the first three quarters, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie received praise for his performance from his supporters, such as NBA superstar LeBron James.

Fans have also spoken out against the quarterback's critics, including NFL analyst Tony Grossi, following the win. The rookie also spoke with Grossi about saying more positive things about him, instead of focusing on the negatives.

The former Colorado star player hopes to continue impressing in the preseason to be the second quarterback option behind Joe Flacco.

Shedeur Sanders' current status with the Cleveland Browns after NFL preseason debut

Shedeur Sanders is still expected to compete for the second-string role on the team following his NFL debut. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shared that he was happy with the quarterback's NFL debut, but wasn't ready to declare if the rookie would get first-team reps in practice.

Despite being a fan-favorite, he's currently the fourth option in the Browns' depth chart. Quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett were inactive against the Carolina Panthers due to injuries. However, both are expected to be available for Cleveland's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles next Friday.

Sanders' performance has raised expectations for Gabriel and Pickett to outperform him for the second-string role. That said, Browns fans have shared their excitement for Sanders and will be looking forward to the next time he has an opportunity to play.

