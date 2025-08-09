"Don’t wanna hear “It’s only preseason” BS" - LeBron James blasts Shedeur Sanders critics after impressive debut for Browns

Shedeur Sanders got the chance to showcase his talent during the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game of the year against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. After being drafted in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft, Coach Prime's son has been projected as the fourth-string quarterback on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.However, Kevin Stefanski gave Shedeur Sanders the opportunity to be the team's QB1 during the game against the Panthers. The young rookie did not disappoint with his performance in the first half of the game. In the second quarter, Sanders scored two passing touchdowns to give his team a 14-7 lead.Both touchdown passes were made to wide receiver Kaden Davis, helping the Browns secure the lead at the end of the first half. This performance earned praise from NBA champion LeBron James. He shared some encouraging words for the rookie while calling out Sanders' critics.&quot;And I don't wanna hear that &quot;It's only preseason&quot; bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y'all would be on his a** about it! So give credit and grace lames.&quot;LeBron James @KingJamesLINKAnd I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️Ahead of the game, Shedeur Sanders had spoken about how he wants to prove himself on the field and continue taking hold of every chance in the preseason.&quot;I don't need the hype. I just need a chance. Put me on the field, and I'll let the film talk,&quot; Shedeur said.Coach Prime opens up about Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut for the Browns against the PanthersDeion Sanders was unable to attend his son's first game for the Cleveland Browns. However, while speaking with the press on Friday, the Colorado head coach expressed his confidence in Shedeur's ability to be successful on the field.&quot;He's so prepared right now,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game. He's approaching it like a game, and that's how he always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it. He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity ... I can't wait to see him play.&quot;... I'm praying for him, and God has set him up and placed him in the perfect position that he needs to be. He's going to be a problem out there tonight, though, I promise you that.&quot;The Browns' next preseason game is against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is scheduled to be played on August 16 at Lincoln Financial Field.