“It is just complete and unadulterated fake outrage”: Paul Finebaum lashes out at FSU fans’ reaction to CFP committee’s decision

The College Football Playoff committee's selection has once again stirred the passions among fans and pundits, with FSU's exclusion causing an uproar among the Seminoles faithful.

In the aftermath, renowned sports analyst Paul Finebaum took to the airwaves, dismissing the outrage of FSU fans as "fake."

"To me, it is just complete and unadulterated fake outrage," Finebaum said. "It’s part of where we are in society, where people without any facts, without any information, just gravitate to an issue, embrace it, squeeze it and just regurgitate whatever the talking points are."

As the debate rages on, Finebaum's perspective raises crucial questions about the nature of FSU fans' reactions and the criteria used by the CFP committee.

Paul Finebaum, a seasoned voice in college football commentary, did not mince words when expressing his bewilderment at the response to Florida State's omission.

In an appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Finebaum labeled the reaction "unprecedented," highlighting his struggle to comprehend the magnitude of the controversy.

"Really unprecedented [reaction]," Finebaum said. "I understand all the things that have been said, I understand the frustration. But the complete and total reinterpretation of what college football, and the College Football Playoff, is about, to me, has been truly astonishing."

He attributed the intense reactions to a broader societal trend where people, armed with limited facts, latch onto an issue and echo predetermined talking points.

"I never get too upset, or maybe upset at all, about what I read on Twitter," Finebaum said, "because I realize those are people who can’t get into your show, or any other show, just expressing themselves.

"But more from just, people in the industry, people who do understand how the CFP is developed and designed."

Injury Factor: FSU's dilemma in playoff selection

The crux of the controversy lies in the CFP committee's decision to overlook the undefeated Florida State, who clinched the ACC title, in favor of a one-loss Alabama team.

Finebaum, known for his candid analysis, pointedly raised the issue of FSU quarterback Jordan Travis's injury, asserting that the committee has signaled a shift where records no longer matter if a team faces a significant injury setback.

According to Finebaum, the decision raises a fundamental question about the weighting of criteria in selecting playoff contenders. Should a serious injury be the sole determinant, overshadowing an otherwise impeccable season?

The case of FSU, triumphing in every game after Travis's injury, including a victory against a ranked Louisville team in the ACC title game, adds complexity to the debate.

Reversing Roles: Would the outrage persist for Alabama?

Finebaum, never one to shy away from challenging perspectives, posed a thought-provoking scenario. What if the roles were reversed, and Alabama found itself excluded from the playoffs despite a 13-0 record?

The analyst contends that the Crimson Tide's challenging schedule and victory against a formidable Bulldogs unit should not be overlooked.

Alabama's loss to Texas earlier in the year raises questions about the consistency in applying criteria. Are fans and critics selectively disregarding losses when evaluating a team's worthiness for the playoffs?

Finebaum's skepticism about the prevailing narrative invites reevaluating how we perceive and react to playoff decisions, urging a more nuanced understanding of the complexities involved.

